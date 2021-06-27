Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 20:55

Met Eireann: Sunshine set to stay... for now

Young Fiadh Fox, Ballylanders having fun in the sand at Claycastle Beach in Youghal, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Roisin Burke

Get the BBQ out and set up the paddling pool, it’s about to get hot.

The spell of warm weather is continuing into the week ahead with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday set to shine.

Light wind is to offer slight relief from the high temperatures, with Monday hitting 17 to 22 degrees and Tuesday raising the bar from 20 to 23 degrees.

Peak temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with the mercury to rise as high as 24 to 25 degrees in the Munster region.

Friday is also forecast to be dry, however, rain is expected by nightfall and the weekend looks a little ropey with heavy showers and long spells of rain on the cards.

Pictures: Sunshine and smiles from Cork's seaside spots

corkcork weather
