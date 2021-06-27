Pictures: Sunshine and smiles from Cork's seaside spots

BEACHES and beauty spots were thronged on Sunday as everyone tried to make the most of the good weather.

Ben Connery having fun at Claycastle beach in East Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

From families to friends, all kinds of gatherings were had on the sandy shores, with kayaks and sailing boats filling up the waters further out.

Pictured at Garretstown Co Cork were twins Ronan and Thomas Power from Rochestown. Picture Denis Boyle

From Kinsale to Garretstown, Youghal to Myrtleville, sand and sea was the main order of the day, with a side of ice cream needed when temperatures reached their peak.

Pictured having fun at the beach at Garrylucas Co Cork was Áine and Eimear Ni Chearnigh and Ruby Foley from Kinsale. Picture Denis Boyle

Dock Beach in Kinsale was packed from early morning, with cars lining the one-way system all the way from the bridge.

Brooke Conroy and A.J. Fitzgibbon having fun at Claycastle beach in East Cork.

Temperatures rose to 22 degrees in some parts of Cork with sunscreen a must for all.

The coming week also looks set to be a scorcher with Met Eireann forecasting highs of 23 to 24 degrees across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.