Pictures: Sunshine and smiles from Cork's seaside spots

BEACHES and beauty spots were thronged on Sunday as everyone tried to make the most of the good weather.
From families to friends, all kinds of gatherings were had on the sandy shores, with kayaks and sailing boats filling up the waters further out.
From Kinsale to Garretstown, Youghal to Myrtleville, sand and sea was the main order of the day, with a side of ice cream needed when temperatures reached their peak.
Dock Beach in Kinsale was packed from early morning, with cars lining the one-way system all the way from the bridge.
Temperatures rose to 22 degrees in some parts of Cork with sunscreen a must for all.
The coming week also looks set to be a scorcher with Met Eireann forecasting highs of 23 to 24 degrees across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.