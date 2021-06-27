Covid-19 latest: figures show number of cases being reported in Cork

There has been a small decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Cork.

According to the latest provisional data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) a total of 380 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the 14 days from June 10 to June 23.

The 14-day incidence of cases of the virus per 100,000 population in Cork for the same period was 70 which is below the national 14-day incidence figure of 92.7.

Limerick had the highest 14-day incidence at 232.9 while it was lowest in Mayo at 23.8.

The HPSC figures show that the five-day moving average of cases in Cork is now 18, down from 31 the previous week (June 17) and 33 a week prior to that (June 10).

It comes as the Department of Health today reported 340 new cases of the virus nationally.

Forty-seven people with the virus are in hospital and 15 people are in ICU.