Cork hospitals warn emergency departments extremely busy and ask public to consider alternative options

Emergency departments (EDs) in Cork are experiencing high levels of demand this weekend and the hospitals have issued an appeal to the public to explore all alternative options before presenting at the ED.

According to a spokesperson for the South/South West Hospital Group, there were a high number of presentations to the Emergency Departments in Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital on Saturday and as a result, the EDs were exceptionally busy.

The spokesperson warned that due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

The management at both hospitals is asking members of the public to explore all other options available to them prior to attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent.

In West Cork, there is a Local Injuries Unit at Bantry General Hospital which can be contacted on 027 50133.

In North Cork, there is a Local Injuries Unit at Mallow General Hospital.

This facility can be contacted on 022 – 58506.

In the city, the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork is contactable on 021-4926900.

The spokesperson said people should consider their GP or South for first contact.