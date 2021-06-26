Funding for Christmas lights reduced in county area

THE extravagant Christmas lights display across the Carrigaline Municipal District will not be repeated this year, the local Municipal District Officer Carol Conway has warned councillors.

Ms Conway said that Cork County Council is asking the business community of the Carrigaline Municipal District to help out for Christmas lights this year as they will not have the same funds as they had last year.

The MDO made the comments following a request from Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath to replicate the efforts of 2020.

Speaking in the Carrigaline Municipal District meeting, Mr McGrath said: “It might be very early to raise Christmas lights, but the council stepped up to the plate last year organising lights for towns like Passage and Carrigaline and it was very appreciated given the year that it was.”

In response, Ms Conway said the MD had already made contact with the business community in Carrigaline over the past few weeks. “Cork County Council won’t have as much funding available this year as last year, for the lights, so we have asked the business community to give us a hand.”