Premiere of movie created by young artists from The Kabin takes place

A film written, performed and developed by a core group of seven young artists from The Kabin in Knocknaheeny has been shown at the Gate cinema for cast, crews and creatives.

Throwing Shapes is the culmination of the group’s hard work over the past two years and the film showcases their music, their words, their performance and their journey in expressing themselves through Hip Hop.

The film explores this familiar landscape through a lens coloured by the experience of the year we’ve just had and the creativity that sparks in challenging circumstances.

Performers and writers include Alex Brady, Ava Collins, Cian Hearn (Gatch), Katelyn O’Sullivan, Kayleigh Russel, Patrick (Ricky) Salmon Anson, Daniel Sheehan (Jester) who are all central to The Kabin Studio – a Cork Education and Training Board facility in Knocknaheeny run in partnership with GMC Beats and MGCC.

Executive producers were Ayla Amano and Brendan Canty. It was directed by Rosie Barrett, filmed by Albert Hooi and co-produced by GMCBeats.

Creative facilitation team included Niall Cleary of the Graffiti Theatre and Fighting Words, Ophelia aka Ophelia McCabe and Garry McCarthy of GMCBeats and The Kabin Studio.

The premiere of Throwing Shapes took place on Friday, June June 25 via the Cork Midsummer Festival’s YouTube channel.