Cork County Council Beach Lifeguard Team return for the 2021 Bathing Season

CORK County Council’s Beach Lifeguard Team has resumed overseeing the safety of the public in the water off the beautiful County Cork coast.

The beach lifeguard team has adopted a ‘Safe on the Sand and in the Sea’ motto this year, with lifeguards advising a 'Swim and Go' policy to avoid large gatherings of people on our beaches.

Cork County Council has 39 full-time Beach Lifeguards, with a backup team ready to support if required.

The service is now on duty full time until Sunday, September 12. Their hours of duty are 10.30am to 7pm daily. Lifeguards will raise their red and yellow flags to indicate when they are on duty.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said: “Cork County is home to some of the most picturesque beaches, which we are all looking forward to enjoying as part of a much longed for outdoor summer.

"Our beach lifeguards are there to serve the public regarding any water safety or first aid events.

“We must all play our part in keeping one another safe.

"Please remember to respect the water, bring your litter home with you, park safely and consider an alternative location if the area is already crowded, so that we can enjoy all that our county has to offer,” he added.

With County Cork hosting 19% of the country’s coastline, the Council’s Beach Lifeguards will monitor the safety of swimmers on 12 Cork beaches.

They will be working in East Cork at Youghal - Front Strand, Claycastle, Redbarn, and Garryvoe, in the Carrigaline area at Fountainstown, in West Cork at Inchydoney East and West, Owenahincha, The Warren, Tragumna and Barleycove Beaches, and at the Old Head of Kinsale in Garrylucas and Garretstown.

Cork County Council’s Water Safety Office reminds the public to supervise children at all times on the sand and in the water, remember to never use inflatable toys or beds on open water. They are also reminded to swim and stay within their depth at all times.