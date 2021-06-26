Lord Mayor speaks out against unregulated bonfires and shows old injury on 'Nonfire Night'

THE new Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, was interviewed by teenagers on the Hapnin’ Podcast in The Kabin this week.

As an alternative celebration to Bonfire Night, Stevie G and Cork producer Garry McCarthy (GMC Beats) hosted an event in The Kabin, Knocknaheeny which was live-streamed across the city.

Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher visited a number of groups in the Glen, Farranree and Knocknaheeny to meet young people and learn more about their youth projects.

He stopped by The Kabin and was interviewed on the live stream by the teenagers involved in the show, where he was asked what he was passionate about in the city.

The newly-elected Lord Mayor said that while the economic recovery is a top priority, the preservation of the history of the city is also very important to him.

He continued: “One key thing that I will be working on during my mayoralty is addiction services. Addiction from alcohol abuse, substance abuse, and other addictions.

“It’s something that’s personal to me. My brother is a recovering addict. So, I’ve seen first-hand the vices and the demons that go with addiction. Thankfully now my brother is sober nearly nine years and I can see the benefits that come out of addiction services.”

The conversation happened on ‘Nonfire Night’, when a series of events were held to encourage people to celebrate Bonfire Night differently.

Mr Kelleher said on the Hapnin’ Podcast that he remembered bonfires as a kid. “It is part of our tradition here in Cork, and I think it’s a heritage we can’t afford to lose.

“But that being said, illegal bonfires and unsupervised and unregulated bonfires can be very dangerous. I can be a testament to that.”

Mr Kelleher lifted his sleeve to show a scar on his right hand that he received at an unsupervised and unregulated bonfire when he was young.

On the night itself this year fire crews respond to more than 50 incidents.