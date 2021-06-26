Cork city emergency departments 'exceptionally busy': People asked to consider all options available for medical care

There are a high number of presentations to the Emergency Departments in Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital today.

As a result the EDs are exceptionally busy.

A spokesperson for the South South West Hospital's Group said: "Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

"Management at both hospitals are asking members of the public to consider the following in the first instance and to explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent."

They have asked people to consider a number of other options: