Cork city emergency departments 'exceptionally busy': People asked to consider all options available for medical care

There are a high number of presentations to the Emergency Departments in Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital today.
As a result the EDs are exceptionally busy.
A spokesperson for the South South West Hospital's Group said: "Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.
They have asked people to consider a number of other options:
- Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital: Telephone 027 50133
- Local Injuries Unit, Mallow General Hospital: Telephone 022 – 58506
- Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork Telephone - 021-4926900
- General Practitioner / South Doc