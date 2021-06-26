Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 07:00

Drug driving has soared in Cork since the beginning of pandemic

Figures for Cork city, released by the Central Statistics Office showed that there were 197 people detected for drug driving across Cork city and county in the year since March 31, 2020. This is compared with 149 in the previous 12 months.

Ann Murphy

DRUG driving in Cork has soared in the year since the start of the pandemic.

Figures for Cork city, released by the Central Statistics Office showed that there were 197 people detected for drug driving across Cork city and county in the year since March 31, 2020. 

This is compared with 149 in the previous 12 months.

When broken into divisions, north and east Cork had the highest number of drug drivers, up to 102 from 87. 

In West Cork, the number rose from 77 to 96, while in Cork city, there were 41 people detected for drug driving, up from 33 the previous year.

Despite the increase in drug driving, detections for drink driving fell, from 690 in the year to March 2020 to 483 in the year since.

The highest number of drink drivers was in Cork city, down from 269 to 220. In Cork north, the number of detections fell from 241 to 160 and in west Cork, from 180 to 103.

Meanwhile, thefts from shops in Cork city also fell during the pandemic – from 1,571 to 1,079.

And public order and disorderly conduct also fell in the same period.

There were 2,073 incidents of public order in the 12 months since the end of March 2020, compared with 2,230 in the previous 12 months.

The number of detections of disorderly conduct fell from 2,004 to 1,879 in the same period.

cork crimecork garda
