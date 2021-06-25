Power restored on the Mizen peninsula after swan hits power lines

POWER has been restored on the Mizen peninsula in West Cork after a swan hit power lines and ignited a gorse fire earlier today.

ESB crews were on site all day working to restore power supply to affected areas after the incident in the Toormore area, near Schull this morning.

At one stage during the day almost 1,000 customers were affected by this morning’s incident. Full power was restored this evening at 6.31pm.

ESB Networks apologised to those affected by today’s incident.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks told The Echo:

“Personnel from Dunmanway depot attended an overhead line fault near Cealfadda Bridge, Toormore (Goleen) in West Cork this morning. Conductors on the infrastructure were damaged, apparently by a swan impacting on the line.

“A gorse fire possibly caused by the fallen conductors at the scene was tackled by the Fire Service units from Bantry and Schull, facilitating safe access to the network for our network technicians."

"Damage to the network and an associated switching of the lines was significant and repairs were carried out. Supply was restored to all customers this evening. We apologise to all impacted customers.”

Two fire brigade units attended the scene of the gorse fire. One unit each from Schull Fire Station and Bantry Fire Station attended the scene at 9.49am this morning before returning back to their base at 2.45pm.

The two fire brigade units were called back out to the scene at 3.10pm before they successfully concluded their work within the hour.