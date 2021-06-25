Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 13:46

‘A Taoiseach’s best friend’: Martin shares picture of beloved pet on national ‘Dog-Friendly Ireland Day’

Image Micheál Martin twitter.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin is among a number of well-known people who have shared images of their beloved pets on social media today to mark the fourth national ‘Dog-Friendly Ireland Day’.

The event, organised by Dogs Trust Ireland, is part of a campaign “to make Ireland the best place in the world to be a dog” and is also part of a wider initiative to encourage more establishments and services across the country to become dog friendly.

As part of the event, dog owners have been asked to share photos of their dogs using the hashtag #DogFriendlyIrelandDay.

In a tweet, the Taoiseach posted a picture of his pet Setanta with the caption "Meet Setanta - a Taoiseach’s best friend - on #DogFriendlyIrelandDay"

Head of Communications at Dogs Trust Ireland, Ciara Byrne said that today is a celebration of all things dog and recognising how they have helped so many people cope with life during lockdown.

“Given the moral support that dogs have provided, they deserve their very own day and we can’t wait to see social media brightened up with lots of photos of happy dogs and their new job titles. 

"We also look forward to welcoming the day when dogs are an accepted passenger on public transport, a welcome visitor in the workplace, a wanted tenant in rental accommodation and a regular customer in most food-serving establishments across the country.”

