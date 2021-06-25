Cork Opera House announces details of pilot event concert

Cork Opera House has announced details of a pilot event concert set to take place next month.

'CASTA DIVA, An Evening with Majella Cullagh and Guests' will feature Cork's own and loved soprano, Majella Cullagh along with some of the country's finest operatic talent including soprano Emma Nash, mezzo-soprano Niamh O'Sullivan, tenor Gavan Ring and baritone Brendan Collins.

The programme will feature Bellini's magical aria 'Casta Diva' from Norma and the famous quartet from Verdi's Rigoletto along with many more special operatic moments.

The event, produced and presented in conjunction with the Irish National Opera, is in collaboration with The Arts Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

"My colleagues and I are very excited at the thought of singing in front of a live audience once again," Ms Cullagh said.

"We have missed the energy and atmosphere of live concerts and we have missed singing together.

"We cannot wait to share our favourite arias and duets with the audience and we are looking forward to getting back on the stage of Cork Opera House for this special and historic event."

Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson.

Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson said the Opera House is delighted to be welcoming patrons back.

"This is a great moment for Cork Opera House.

"It symbolises the beginning of our journey back to live performance and is a significant step towards the end of this very difficult time for artists, audiences and staff alike.

"We are privileged to be working with Irish National Opera and thrilled to be welcoming one of our all-time favourite divas, Majella Cullagh and her guests to our stage again.

"There is no better artist to welcome the people of Cork back to Cork Opera House than Majella.

"We know that this will be a special and poignant evening and we look forward to welcoming our patrons home to their opera house once again."

Tickets for this event will be on sale on Monday, June 28 via the Cork Opera House website.

The concert will take place on Saturday, July 10 at 8pm.

Due to reduced capacity, patrons are advised to book early.