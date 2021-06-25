Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 10:46

Cork Transport: Iarnród Éireann says demand for services 'extremely high' this weekend

Many trains on all routes are seeing high demand across the weekend, with more expected to in advance of departure, it said.

Iarnród Éireann has said that demand for Intercity and Enterprise services is extremely high this weekend, and it is reminding passengers that advance booking is essential for travel.

Customers are advised they must have a booking to travel, as tickets will not be available for sale at stations for Intercity and Enterprise services.

This includes holders of existing tickets such as season tickets, and DSP free travel, who can reserve travel at no charge in advance under current measures.

Ticket bookings and reservations are available at www.irishrail.ie.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said “with more sectors of the economy open, and particularly with domestic tourism resumed, we expect many Intercity and Enterprise services to sell out in advance over the coming weeks, and particularly at weekends, with 50% of on board capacity available for use. 

"That is why we are stressing to those who wish to travel that it is essential to book in advance, as otherwise you will not be able to travel. Customers have been hugely cooperative and supportive throughout the past 16 months with all of the public health measures, and we are grateful for their further assistance with mandatory pre-booking.”

