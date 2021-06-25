Ships encouraged to sound their horns in Cork harbour at midday to mark special day

The Port of Cork is inviting vessels across Cork Harbour to sound their horns at midday to mark the international ‘Day of the Seafarer’.

The initiative aims to salute the approximately 1.6 million seafarers globally and raise awareness of the role of seafarers which often goes under-appreciated within the maritime industry and by the public.

As well as the sounding of the ship’s horns, the Port of Cork will reach out to each vessel in Cork harbour and offer a gift of appreciation to the captain and all his/her crew onboard.

Port of Cork Harbour Master, Captain Paul O’Regan, said; “On the ‘Day of the Seafarer’, the Port of Cork wishes to acknowledge the role of all seafarers in our Ports and Harbours, who go above and beyond in the delivery of services at sea and on land. Shipping has been vital to the stability in the supply chain during the recent pandemic and this small effort is to salute all those who are spending time away from their families and to acknowledge their incredible work."

People living around Cork Harbour have been invited to participate by filming the effort and posting the videos to social media using #DayoftheSeafarer and #Keepingtheshowontheroad.

International Seafarers Day is an annual celebration organised by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to recognise the contribution that seafarers make to our everyday lives.