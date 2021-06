Crews from Anglesea Street Fire Station have dealt with two separate incidents this evening.

The crews responded to a house fire in the Passage West area where on arrival a BA team was deployed to the second floor of the house with a hose reel.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the scene was made safe shortly after.

Elsewhere, crews dealt with a Road Traffic Accident (RTC) at Lios Cross near Cork Airport where caution has been advised on approach.