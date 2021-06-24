MTU vaccination centre to operate as community vaccination centre from next week

The vaccination centre at the Munster Technological University (MTU) campus in Bishopstown will start operation as a community vaccination centre from next Monday.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare confirmed that the vaccination programme is currently at the peak of its activity and it is expected that this peak will continue until mid-July.

The initial focus of appointments at the MTU vaccination centre will be second doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines.

Helen Murphy Admin lead Community Vaccination Centre, MTU, Sinead Horgan Project Lead MTU and Brenda Dillon Site Lead MTU. Images by Gerard McCarthy.

There will be 10 booths in operation at the centre, with appointments being issued between 9am and 5pm.

Staff have been working at the centre this week and preparing to issue appointments for next week.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare encouraged those who receive an appointment to attend “in order to have the best level of protection possible”.

Colm Crowley Admin MTU with Ella Ni Chuirtin UCC and Kenneth Bowbren UCC students. Images by Gerard McCarthy.

“We’d like to again thank Munster Technological University for their ongoing support of the vaccination programme,” the spokesperson said.

Administration lead for the centre, Helen Murphy, said that she and her team are “all very proud of this vaccination program to date and here at MTU we are looking forward to welcoming clients to our centre to continue the safe rollout of the vaccine programme”.

Helen Murphy Admin lead Community Vaccination Centre, MTU and James Cashman Admin MTU. Images by Gerard McCarthy.

The centre has been used for a variety of purposes in recent months. With the support of the HSE, a number of GPs have used the centre to vaccinate their older and more vulnerable patients. HSE schools vaccination teams have also used the centre for the schools vaccination programme, such as the HPV vaccine and other childhood immunisations.

Vaccination centres in Cork city and county are being run as a joint project between the South-South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, with support and input from all parts of the health service including IT and Estates.

There are vaccinations centres open at Cork City Hall; Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork city; Mallow GAA club and West Cork - alternating between the new Bantry Primary Care Centre and Clonakilty GAA club.