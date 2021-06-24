Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 11:57

'The hate that is there is absolutely shocking': Cork TD says some not going into politics because of online attacks

'The hate that is there is absolutely shocking': Cork TD says some not going into politics because of online attacks

A Cork TD said that the Electoral Reform Bill should also include online trolling. 

Ann Murphy

A CORK TD says that young women and minority groups are not getting involved in politics because of personal online attacks and hate.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, made the claim during a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, in a discussion on the Electoral Reform Bill.

He was commenting after Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey shared a video on Twitter, about a tweet directed at him in which a threat of sexual violence was made against his mother, who is deceased. 

Mr Hickey has reported the tweet to gardaí. 

Deputy Gould said that the messages received by Mr Hickey were “highly disturbing”.

He added: “It is disturbing that some people even suggest he deserves this kind of commentary because of his political views.”

Among the subject matter of Mr Hickey’s online sketches are Brexit, the conflict between Israel and Palestine, and loyalism.

Mr Gould said: “The hate that is there is absolutely shocking. We have seen it on all sides and it is not good enough. People, especially young women and minority groups are being put off getting involved in politics because of personal attacks and hate.”

He acknowledged that other Oireachtas committees are currently examining the Online Safety Bill, but he said the Electoral Reform Bill should also include online trolling “because it is utterly disgusting some of the comments and trolling that takes place.”

Mr Hickey did not wish to comment, but in a video shared on his Twitter profile, he said he sometimes receives a “frosty reception” from some people after he shares something on Twitter. 

But he said there has to be a line that should not be crossed.

Read More

'It can be very intimidating': Cork councillors describe being subjected to harassment as new report shows prevalence of issue 

More in this section

Architect designing a commercial building Planning application lodged for extension to Cork city shopping centre
'We are looking forward to a new era': Cork schools prepare for amalgamation in September  'We are looking forward to a new era': Cork schools prepare for amalgamation in September 
Aldi to open new Cork store today Aldi to open new Cork store today
Aldi opens new store in Douglas, company plans to recruit 120 people in Cork in 2021

Aldi opens new store in Douglas, company plans to recruit 120 people in Cork in 2021

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more