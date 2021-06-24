Planning application lodged for extension to Cork city shopping centre

A planning application to extend and alter a shopping centre in the city has been lodged with Cork City Council.

Better Value Unlimited Company is seeking permission for the works to Bishopstown Court Shopping Centre on the Bandon Road.

The plans include the demolition of the existing western entrance lobby and extensions to the existing store to accommodate a new western lobby entrance, retail stockroom areas, a new restaurant seating area, and three retail units.

The proposed development provides for a change of use of the existing restaurant seating to retail use to facilitate an extension of the textile sales area.

The plans also include a reconfiguration of car park areas and works to facilitate a pedestrian connection to lands south of the shopping centre.

The application is currently at pre-validation stage.