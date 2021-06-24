Aldi to open new Cork store today

Aldi will open its newest store in Cork this morning.

The Aldi store in Douglas will open its doors to the public for the first time at 9am.

The Douglas store will be the 24th Aldi store to open in Cork since the first Aldi store opened in Ballincollig in 1999.

Aldi now operates 146 stores across the country.

Twenty-seven permanent jobs will be created, with 23 staff members recruited from the local area and the team is to be led by Corkonian Goren Kierse.

Speaking to The Echo recently, Goren said he was looking forward to being at the helm of the solar-powered, green energy superstore.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to open a brand-new store, our 24th in Cork, and it’s an exciting time for the team! We’ve been working hard to make this happen and I know everything will run smoothly when we do open!”

The new Aldi store is located on the old site of the cinema in Douglas.