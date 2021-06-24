Blackpool group granted leave to seek judicial review of flood scheme go-ahead

A campaign to protect the River Bride in Blackpool has been granted leave to seek a judicial review of the decision to grant permission to the Office of Public Works (OPW) to proceed with the Blackpool Flood Relief Scheme.

The Save Our Bride Otters (Sobo) group is looking for “less destructive options” than the OPW’s project.

Sobo spokesperson Chris Moody said: “The OPW have already identified upstream storage as a viable solution to protect Blackpool from flooding. It is our sincere belief that the OPW are progressing with an option that is both uneconomic and vulnerable to a successful legal challenge due to the environmental destruction it will entail.

“We in Save Our Bride Otters have no wish to add to the hardship of the residents and businesses of Blackpool.

"We believe that the emergency flood measures implemented by Cork City Council after flooding in 2012/13, which involved the removal of a number of blockage hazards implicated in flooding, has greatly reduced flood risk in the village.

"We have time to find a solution that protects the residents and businesses from flooding that also leaves Blackpool Village with a river and an important wildlife corridor and habitat.”

On a recent visit to Cork, minister of State with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan said he was worried about the flooding issue in Cork and the effect the ongoing problem could have on the development of the city.

“This is a city that is ripe for investment, and as we come to the end of Covid, there are a lot of opportunities and potential for this city,” he said.

“But this city has one huge problem hanging over it, which is that it is at a major risk of flooding. My responsibility is to be upfront with the people of Cork regarding the major risk of flooding in the city and I am not going to skirt around this. Our ambition is to provide relief to people who are victims of flooding.”

The next court date has been set as October 12 for the exchange of documents.