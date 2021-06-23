Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 20:53

Fota Wildlife celebrates 38th birthday

Fota Wildlife Park is celebrating its 38th birthday.

Roisin Burke

The park posted on its official Facebook page encouraging visitors to learn a little about the history of the wildlife park.
Fota Wildlife Park first opened to visitors, on June 23rd 1983.

To find out about the history of the Wildlife Park and how part of the Smith-Barry family estate on Fota Island became a wildlife park, you can take a look at their website www.fotawildlife.ie.
The popular tourist attraction shared some snaps from the first year of the park’s existence with a picture of the late President Patrick Hillery feeding a giraffe at the official opening on July 27th 1983.

