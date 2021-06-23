Fire service appeal for respect amid multiple call outs on Bonfire Night 

Cork City Fire Service has issued an appeal for the public to have respect for firefighter crews as they deal with multiple incidents across the city on Bonfire Night.

In a Tweet, the Cork City Fire Brigade said crews around the city were very busy responding to bonfires and they asked people to stay safe, use caution and respect crews as they deal with incidents.

Crews around the city are very busy responding to bonfires 🔥



— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 23, 2021

Earlier today, Fire crews were called to Bishopstown to deal with a large bonfire on the Curraheen Road.

The alarm was raised shortly before 10am this morning and one unit from Anglesea Street attended the scene.

Crew members returned to the station just after 10:30am, however, two units from Anglesea Street later had to return to the scene and the fire was extinguished with the assistance of Cork City Council crews and machinery.

The incidents occur as Cork City Council encourage the public to celebrate Bonfire Night in an alternative way.

As an alternative celebration, Stevie G and Cork producer Garry McCarthy (GMC Beats) will host an event in The Kabin, Knocknaheeny which will be live-streamed across the city.

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher will be visiting a number of these groups, in the Glen, Farranree and Knocknaheeny to meet young people and learn more about their youth projects.

Third Officer at Cork City Fire Brigade Breandán O'Donoghue also appealed to the public to act responsibly this Bonfire Night.

He said that Bonfire Night can be a challenging night for the fire service.

"Where there are fewer and fewer bonfires our services are more and more available to the more critical issues that we attend such as road accidents and actual house fires."