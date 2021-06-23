10-year-old Cork girl donates hair to worthy cause

A 10-year-old from Midleton has donated her hair to Rapunzel Foundation while raising funds for Cork Cancer Care Centre.

Speaking to The Echo, Lois’ mother Niamh Wylde said that the idea to donate the hair came about following the passing of her cousin Ciara Maber who was heavily involved in The Girls Club Cork, now known as Cork Cancer Care Centre.

The centre is now run by one of Ms Maber’s best friends Linda Goggin-James who Lois and her family wanted to support by setting up a GoFundMe page to raise funds.

After growing her hair during the pandemic, Lois donated 16 inches of hair which her mother said she was “really excited” about.

“She’s thrilled with herself and it’s important for children to learn to do things beyond themselves as well and as she’s saying herself it’s only hair it’ll grow back, but she actually loves the short hair.

10-year-old Lois Wylde from Midleton has donated her hair to Rapunzel Foundation while raising funds for Cork Cancer Care Centre.

“I think we made it very much about the fact that some little girl would get a wig and the last day she was having a shower before getting the haircut she said ‘the next time this hair gets washed it’ll be some other little girl doing it’,” she said.

10-year-old Lois Wylde from Midleton has donated her hair to Rapunzel Foundation while raising funds for Cork Cancer Care Centre.

Ms Wylde said that Lois also got a great reaction from her school Midleton Educate together who “were a fantastic support to her” and made lots of donations.

10-year-old Lois Wylde from Midleton has donated her hair to Rapunzel Foundation while raising funds for Cork Cancer Care Centre.

She said that she received many donations from friends and family, as well as from people the family have never met or heard of.

“It has really touched people to support it so we’re delighted,” she said.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lois-hair-for-cork-cancer-care.