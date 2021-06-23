Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 15:47

Cork Airport announces resumption of Zurich flights

From July 18, SWISS will resume service between Cork and Zurich, with up to three weekly flights.

Cork to Zurich is the latest flights to resume at Cork Airport.

From Zurich, passengers can then connect to other European and intercontinental flights as required.

Currently, six airlines have 15 routes for sale from Cork.

In line with Government guidelines, Cork Airport has remained open throughout the pandemic facilitating the import and export of essential medical supplies and cargo, search and rescue missions, medical evacuations and transplant flights.

However, with international travel due to commence from July 19, the airport is gearing up to serve more flights and destinations.

Flights to destinations including Alicante, Stansted, Luton, Wroclaw, Malaga, Faro, Malta are all available at Cork Airport in the coming weeks.

The airport also announced that a new service to Frankfurt will begin from June 25 and flights to Paris resuming on July 14.

A spokesperson for the airport has said it will continue to work with its airline customers, Government agencies and other stakeholders in relation to the plans for a more widespread re-opening of air travel. "We will also be working to restore the vital connectivity that the South of Ireland has lost over the past 14 months. The Irish economy, which is one of the most open in the world, is hugely dependent on trade, tourism and foreign direct investment."

