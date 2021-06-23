Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 12:56

Westlife announce postponement of Cork gigs

Westlife pictured at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2020. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provsion

Amy Nolan

Westlife concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh set to take place this August have been postponed. 

Both Cork dates have now been rescheduled and will be played on August 12 and August 13, 2022.

This is the second time the gigs have been postponed due to Covid-19. 

A number of ticket holders were contacted by email to inform them of the new dates today. 

Tickets for the rescheduled show on Friday, August 27, 2021 (originally August 28, 2020) remain valid for the rescheduled show on Friday, August 12, 2022. 

While tickets for the rescheduled show on Saturday, August 28, 2021 (originally August 29, 2020) remain valid for the rescheduled show on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Promoters MCD have said on their website that no ticket exchange will be required. 

In a statement, Westlife said they are "incredibly saddened" to have to postpone the gigs but said they were looking forward to being back on stage and seeing fans when safe to do so. 

The announcement comes as a number of other MCD organised concerts and events set to take place in Cork this year have also been postponed.

A list on the Irish concert promotion company's website includes rescheduled dates for Mario Rosenstock gigs at Cork Opera House, Dermot Kennedy's rescheduled Cork concert date and a postponed Chris DeBurgh Cork concert date. 

The list can be viewed here

