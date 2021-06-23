Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 13:50

More people on trolleys at CUH ED than any other ED in the country on 'exceptionally busy' day

A total of 45 people are waiting on trolleys at CUH today.

Breda Graham

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has the highest number of people on trolleys in its Emergency Department (ED) in the country today.

A total of 45 people are waiting on trolleys at the hospital with management confirming that the ED has been “exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days”.

“Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

"The pressure on the Emergency Department has been exacerbated by the continued impact of the recent Cyber Attack on the HSE.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue,” the statement read.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

Across the country, there were a total of 333 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

234 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 99 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

