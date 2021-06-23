Woman who admitted shoplifting for toys before Christmas and stealing clothes given suspended sentence 

A young woman who admitted shoplifting for toys just days before Christmas and stealing clothes on another occasion has been ordered to do community service.

Chelsea Hurley of Dunmanus Crescent, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to two charges at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the first incident occurred on December 21 2019.

On that occasion, Chelsea Hurley went to Smyth’s Toys at Kinsale Road and she took €157 worth of toys from the shelves which she took from the store without paying for them.

She was identified on CCTV taking the items and she made full admissions.

Defence solicitor Diane Hallahan said the accused woman had brought €160 compensation to court for the store.

Sgt. Lyons said that on August 19 2018 she selected €89 worth of items of clothing from New Look in Blackpool shopping centre.

She was questioned later that day about stealing the items and she brought the stolen items to Watercourse Road garda station.

Sgt. Lyons said the defendant had five previous theft convictions.

Ms Hallahan, solicitor, said the accused made admissions and apologised for her offending behaviour and was now working part-time.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked, “Does she want to do a community service order to avoid jail today?”

Ms Hallahan replied, “Absolutely, judge.”

For the first theft the judge imposed an eight-month suspended sentence and for the second theft he said she could do 200 hours of community service instead of six months in prison.