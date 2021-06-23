Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 08:12

Missing Cork man found safe in New York 

Missing Cork man found safe in New York 

Ryan Cody, from Fermoy, in Cork had been missing in New York city. He has since been located. 

Olivia Kelleher

The mother of a young Irish man who went missing "in a disoriented and confused" state in New York last Saturday has spoken of her relief after he was tracked down following a stay in hospital.

Ryan Cody (23) from Fermoy, Co Cork was last seen outside Austin public gastropub in the Forest Hills area of Queens at around 8pm last Saturday.

Well-wishers in Ireland had raised €12,000 to help family members with costs associated with making the journey to the US to find Ryan.

His brother Anthony said that they were very concerned for Ryan as he lost his glasses and is "virtually blind without them."

Ryan was complaining about dizzy spells and was put in to an Uber by his room mate on Saturday. He got out of the cab and was last seen outside the Forest Hills pub. 

It has since emerged that he did present in hospital and is now safe and well.

In a Facebook post his mother Noreen Cody said that she could never repay family, friends and the wider community for their support in recent days.

"My family here and my friends. I have been off social media since Ryan went missing but they keep updating me.

"My neighbours, Fermoy guards, Dr Marty Moller, Interpol, NYPD and the power of social media. "

"Every person in New York that searched for him. I will never forget ye all. The happiest mammy in the whole world.

"I can’t describe what these last few days have been like - no one should ever have to go through this . Bring it on till I have him in my arms. He is never getting outside the garden again!” His brother Anthony Cody said that the family appreciated all of the efforts made on their behalf.

"We have found Ryan. He is with family friends now. He was in hospital and is a bit shook by all this. Thank you everyone for your donations. We will let ye know when we know more."

Police had checked hospitals in the Manhattan and Queens area in a bid to find Ryan.

Anthony Cody had urged Irish people in New York to come together to help in the search for his "baby brother."

Read More

Four generations later carillon family tradition continues at St Colman's Cathedral

More in this section

Covid-19 latest: 294 new cases confirmed  Covid-19 latest: 294 new cases confirmed 
Children as young as 12 drinking in Cork city streets, says Garda chief Children as young as 12 drinking in Cork city streets, says Garda chief
Alcohol Drinking - Stock Cork pub prosecuted on charges related to tampering with electricity meter
Accenture announces 500 new roles; majority of positions in Cork and wider Munster region 

Accenture announces 500 new roles; majority of positions in Cork and wider Munster region 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more