Accenture announces 500 new roles; majority of positions in Cork and wider Munster region 

Accenture in Ireland has announced plans to grow and deepen its presence with the creation of 500 new roles over the next three years.

The majority of the new roles will be based in Cork and the wider Munster region and will support Accenture’s work in the life sciences sector.

A new regional hub will support the growth of Accenture’s existing capability at Enterprise System Partners (ESP), a consulting and manufacturing services provider for the life sciences industry which Accenture acquired in 2019.

ESP is headquartered in Cork and serves clients around the globe.

Accenture is also expanding its innovation capability at the Accenture Labs in Dublin and specifically in the area of quantum computing. New roles will also be added in The Dock - Accenture’s flagship R&D and Innovation Centre.

Accenture said the creation of these high-value jobs, in particular those at the new Munster regional hub, will enable collaboration with teams at Accenture’s Leopardstown (Dublin) laboratory facility, bringing together the biopharma manufacturing and laboratory expertise of ESP and Accenture Scientific Informatics Services.

It said that it believes this is crucial to support its’ focus on the digitisation of global supply chains in the life sciences industry and support for the opportunities in the food and agricultural sector locally and globally.

'An important boost to the economy'

Commenting on the news, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said: “This investment to create 500 jobs over the next three years will increase the skills and manufacturing capacity in Ireland’s life sciences industry – and provide an important boost to the economy. Accenture continues to make significant investments and is committed to creating consistently high-value jobs, particularly in Munster. This country has the resilience, talent and agility to build on our reputation as an attractive location for innovative, digitally-enabled manufacturing.”

Alastair Blair, country managing director of Accenture in Ireland said that Accenture is proud to build on its long history in, and commitment to, Ireland with the announcement of 500 new roles to add to its 5,000 strong workforce here.

“Accenture is committed to helping our clients apply the very latest digital technologies and drive innovation, further strengthening the position of Ireland as a leader in this area and delivering ground-breaking change. Over the last 50 years, we have seen tremendous change and growth, and these new roles are a great indicator of the direction of change in Ireland. We are committed to continuing to invest in our people who deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day. We are also committed to building Ireland’s talent base to meet the demands of the increasingly important life sciences industry.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar TD added: “This is a fantastic boost. Ireland is globally recognised as a centre of excellence for life sciences and Accenture can expect access to a rich talent pool in Munster. These 500 new jobs over the next three years is a real vote of confidence in us and our capacity. I wish the Accenture team the very best of luck with this expansion and thank them for their continued commitment to Ireland.”

'Considerable benefit'

IDA Ireland CEO, Martin Shanahan said the new jobs will have a considerable beneficial impact on Cork and the wider Munster region.

“This is a terrific announcement which reinforces Accenture’s continued commitment to Ireland and demonstrates the confidence Accenture has in the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the Munster region.

“Already a substantial and valued employer of some 5,000 people in Ireland, these 500 additional jobs will have a considerable beneficial impact on Cork and the wider Munster region and exemplifies IDA Ireland’s strategy of working with established companies to enhance their mandates, growing jobs in regional locations. The need for companies to innovate and keep pace with technology change, enhancing their digital and competitive capability, is all important and Accenture’s support of the life sciences sector in this regard is timely and welcome.”