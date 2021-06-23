'Hold the parents accountable': Children as young as eight carrying out crimes, says Cork victim advocate

Sally Hanlon, director of Support After Crime Services on Anglesea Street, said that she had service users whose traumatic experiences had been undermined by the age of the perpetrator which, in some instances, was very young.
She remarked that children as young as eight or nine had caused serious damage to people’s properties. Others were responsible for the theft of items, including a handbag.
“These children are too young for punishment, so it appears that there is nothing the victim can do in this situation,” she said.
“There’s no way that we would even want to see a child being confined in any way. What we would like to see is parents being held accountable. If there is damage being done to a property or a bag with money in it gets snatched, their parents should be held accountable.”
“Parents are there to look after their children, not let them go out and damage people’s properties.”