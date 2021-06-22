Cork County Council announces new plan to transform Cobh town centre

A NEW and exciting urban design to enhance the public realm of Cobh’s town centre has been drawn up by Cork County Council, with a focus on a people-centred approach.

The new public realm enhancement plan promises to make Cobh a more attractive town in which to live, work and visit.

The plan comprises a wide range of public realm enhancements including the redesign of the town plaza with indoor dining, a new Top of the Hill streetscape that will maximise safe walking routes to schools and the reconfiguration of the town park, its connection to the Irish Navy and reconnection with the heritage promenade.

It also includes tree-lined traffic tables facilitating safe crossing for pedestrians, the greening of car parking, more accessible footpaths, rain gardens, urban trees, a lighting masterplan and an innovative street furniture strategy.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley described it as a “transformational plan” that aims to create a people-friendly town centre, enhancing the cultural heritage, while encouraging active and healthy lifestyles.

“It’s a holistic plan that places Cobh’s local economy at its core. It will improve safety and the natural environment with an urban greening strategy using integrated sustainable urban drainage and planting to enhance biodiversity,” she said.

“More accessible routes and improved wayfinding throughout the town will make for a more inclusive space for both the local community and visitors. It’s a very exciting project for Cobh.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added that with the Cobh Public Realm Plan, County Council aims to revitalise the historic town core through high-quality placemaking, improved pedestrian connectivity, offering the local community and visitors a place to gather, socialise and host events.

“Hand in hand with Project ACT this public realm enhancement plan will help revitalise Cobh and will be a massive boost to economic regeneration in the area and will benefit the cultural and socio-economic development of Cobh.”

Brian O’Flynn, Head of Ireland’s Ancient East, noted that the improvement will not only help to attract more visitors to Cobh but also encourage them to stay and explore.

Johanna Murphy, President of Cobh and Harbour Chamber said both businesses and the community will benefit from the public realm enhancement for generations to come.

Further information will be available on www.corkcoco.ie.