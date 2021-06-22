Covid-19 latest: 294 new cases confirmed 

THE Department of Health has today confirmed 294 new cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 13 Covid-19 patients in ICU and a total of 39 in hospital.

In a tweet this evening, the head of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Paul Reid said that 22 hospitals have either one or no cases.

However, he said that hospitals are "under significant challenge" due to increased Emergency Department attendances and the ongoing impacts of the cyber attack.

The Department of Health has reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.