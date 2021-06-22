Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 15:58

A sight for sore heads: Two 75,000l pot stills imported to Cork whiskey distillery

A sight for sore heads: Two 75,000l pot stills imported to Cork whiskey distillery

New Copper Pot Stills to replace old ones at the Jameson Distillery in Midleton.

Roisin Burke

Two new eight-tonne Copper Pot Stills have been successfully transported from Scotland to Cork to replace almost 50-year-old models that are to be retired from duty at the Jameson Distillery in Midleton.

The two new pot stills arrived into the Port of Cork over the weekend and travelled to Midleton by road.
The two new pot stills arrived into the Port of Cork over the weekend and travelled to Midleton by road.

A spokesperson for the Jameson Distillery in Midleton confirmed that the Distillery took delivery of two new copper pot stills on Monday, June 21. 

The two new pot stills arrived into the Port of Cork over the weekend and travelled to Midleton by road.

The transportation of the large vessels caused quite a stir locally with many pictures and videos appearing on social media of the strange sight.

The Distillery said the two pot stills will replace two stills that have been in operation in the Barry Crockett Stillhouse since 1974.

The pot stills are handmade by master coppersmiths Forsyth’s of Scotland and weigh eight tonnes each, with a capacity of over 75,000 litres.
The pot stills are handmade by master coppersmiths Forsyth’s of Scotland and weigh eight tonnes each, with a capacity of over 75,000 litres.

“Installation will commence immediately and we expect that they will be fully operational by August 2021, marking the completion of the project to upgrade equipment in this stillhouse which began last summer with the installation of similar new stills.” 

The pot stills are handmade by master coppersmiths Forsyth’s of Scotland and weigh eight tonnes each, with a capacity of over 75,000 litres.

More in this section

Family issue urgent appeal to find Cork man missing in New York  Family issue urgent appeal to find Cork man missing in New York 
'The years have flown by': Cork teacher retiring after 43 years 'The years have flown by': Cork teacher retiring after 43 years
Reverend Mother fined €1000 for illegal planning Reverend Mother fined €1000 for illegal planning
corkcork businessport of cork
Vessels encouraged to sound their horns in Cork harbour in special salute

Vessels encouraged to sound their horns in Cork harbour in special salute

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more