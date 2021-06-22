A sight for sore heads: Two 75,000l pot stills imported to Cork whiskey distillery

Two new eight-tonne Copper Pot Stills have been successfully transported from Scotland to Cork to replace almost 50-year-old models that are to be retired from duty at the Jameson Distillery in Midleton.

The two new pot stills arrived into the Port of Cork over the weekend and travelled to Midleton by road.

A spokesperson for the Jameson Distillery in Midleton confirmed that the Distillery took delivery of two new copper pot stills on Monday, June 21.

The transportation of the large vessels caused quite a stir locally with many pictures and videos appearing on social media of the strange sight.

The Distillery said the two pot stills will replace two stills that have been in operation in the Barry Crockett Stillhouse since 1974.

The pot stills are handmade by master coppersmiths Forsyth’s of Scotland and weigh eight tonnes each, with a capacity of over 75,000 litres.

“Installation will commence immediately and we expect that they will be fully operational by August 2021, marking the completion of the project to upgrade equipment in this stillhouse which began last summer with the installation of similar new stills.”

