Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 14:58

Family issue urgent appeal to find Cork man missing in New York 

Family issue urgent appeal to find Cork man missing in New York 

Ryan Cody's family has issued an urgent appeal to help find the Cork man who has been missing in New York city since Saturday. 

Maeve Lee

An urgent appeal has been issued to find a Cork man who has been missing in New York City since Saturday.

Cork native Ryan Cody was last seen after 8 pm on Saturday night on 19 June at Austin Public in the Forest Hills area in Queens.

Ryan’s brother, Anthony Cody has urged anyone with information to contact him or the gastropub, Austin Public.

In a Facebook post, he said that “anyone who spoke with Ryan on that day said Ryan was very disorientated and confused”.

“Could anyone who has any information please let us know we are extremely worried about Ryan."

Anthony Cody is appealing to the public to share any posts on social media and for anyone in the area to help with the search for Ryan.

"Any Irish people out there try come together and bring my baby brother home please," he said.

"Any information of any sighting after 8 pm on Saturday night could be vital."

Go Fund Me page has been set up in the hopes of getting family members over to New York as soon as possible in order to help with the search for the young man.

“We are extremely concerned for his safely and well being and need to get family members on their way out there as soon as possible to help with the search.”

Anthony Cody told Irish Central that Ryan is 6 foot 2 or 3, has blonde hair, and a samurai tattoo on his left arm.

Read More

Man arrested and charged in relation to burglary at Cork city shop

More in this section

'The years have flown by': Cork teacher retiring after 43 years 'The years have flown by': Cork teacher retiring after 43 years
Reverend Mother fined €1000 for illegal planning Reverend Mother fined €1000 for illegal planning
Get paid to be an Extra on the new Graham Norton TV series filming in West Cork this summer! Get paid to be an Extra on the new Graham Norton TV series filming in West Cork this summer!
Vessels encouraged to sound their horns in Cork harbour in special salute

Vessels encouraged to sound their horns in Cork harbour in special salute

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more