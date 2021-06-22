Family issue urgent appeal to find Cork man missing in New York 

An urgent appeal has been issued to find a Cork man who has been missing in New York City since Saturday.

Cork native Ryan Cody was last seen after 8 pm on Saturday night on 19 June at Austin Public in the Forest Hills area in Queens.

Ryan’s brother, Anthony Cody has urged anyone with information to contact him or the gastropub, Austin Public.

In a Facebook post, he said that “anyone who spoke with Ryan on that day said Ryan was very disorientated and confused”.

“Could anyone who has any information please let us know we are extremely worried about Ryan."

Anthony Cody is appealing to the public to share any posts on social media and for anyone in the area to help with the search for Ryan.

"Any Irish people out there try come together and bring my baby brother home please," he said.

"Any information of any sighting after 8 pm on Saturday night could be vital."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up in the hopes of getting family members over to New York as soon as possible in order to help with the search for the young man.

“We are extremely concerned for his safely and well being and need to get family members on their way out there as soon as possible to help with the search.”

Anthony Cody told Irish Central that Ryan is 6 foot 2 or 3, has blonde hair, and a samurai tattoo on his left arm.