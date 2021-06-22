More than 22,500 people in Cork claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment

More than 22,500 people in Cork were in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week.

According to figures from the Department of Social Protection, 22,532 people in Cork received the payment this week, down from 25,242 last week.

At the peak, in May 2020, 62,460 people in Cork were in receipt of the payment.

Nationally, the Department issued weekly payments valued at €72 million to 244,197 people in receipt of the PUP this week, a decrease of 23,174 people compared to last week.

The greatest decrease this week was in the under 25 age category with 58,441 receiving PUP compared with 67,278 last week.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (64,675), followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (36,763) and Administrative and Support Service Activities (25,365).

The sector which has seen the largest decrease in the number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities with 12,705 fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week.

PUP will remain open to new entrants up to June 30 however, from July 1 PUP will be closed to new applications.

Individuals who lose their employment from July 1 are being advised to apply for a jobseeker’s payment or another welfare payment.

Commenting on the latest PUP figures, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “More and more people are returning to work and the numbers relying on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to fall week by week.

“Today, just over 244,000 people will receive a Pandemic Unemployment Payment. This is the first time this year the number of people in receipt of the PUP has fallen below the 250,000 mark and it represents the lowest number recorded since October 2020.

“This clearly demonstrates that Ireland is re-opening its economy successfully and I want to pay tribute to both workers and employers for the role they are playing.

“It is very encouraging to see businesses re-open and employees returning to work, in particular in the accommodation and food services sector.

“As the economy continues to re-open in July, I am confident we will see the overall PUP numbers continue to fall in the weeks to come as more and more people return to their jobs or take up new employment opportunities.”