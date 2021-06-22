Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 11:48

Get paid to be an Extra on the new Graham Norton TV series filming in West Cork this summer!

The production team is currently seeking applicants for the paid work and said they are looking for applications from adults over 18 from all backgrounds, abilities and ethnicities.

Roisin Burke

A call has been put out for Extra actors to take part in the Graham Norton series ‘Holding” which will be filming later in the summer in West Cork.

To apply, email holdingextras@gmail.com and include the following details: Name, age, measurements (height, waist size, chest size, shoe size), Eircode, full-length photo (good quality) and general availability between July and September.

west corkcork arts
