Plans to develop network of walkways linking old Bandon railway line and Cork city move forward

Plans to develop a network of walkways in the Togher, Bishopstown and Turners Cross areas, including parts of the old Bandon railway line, and link them as part of a major urban greenway to Tramore Valley Park have been accelerated by Cork City Council.

The plans, proposed by local councillors Mick Finn (Ind) and Thomas Moloney (Ind), are due to be put out for tender for the design stage this summer.

Both Cllr Finn and Cllr Moloney had submitted a motion calling for the appraisal of a plan developed by members of Togher Tidy Towns to develop and combine existing routes, which the group currently helps to keep clean and tidy for public use.

“Credit to Liam Hayes of Togher Tidy Towns who walked the routes with me and pointed out the potential of developing the routes into recreational as well as transport routes,” explained Cllr Finn.

“Initial funding has been granted for design work and with a big emphasis on outdoor activity likely to continue.

“I would be hopeful that eventual funding for the work would follow suit quickly,” he added.

Cllr Finn stated that the Togher Greenway Link would be of immense benefit to Cork as a ‘healthy city’ and a connected city.

“This would be on the same level as the brilliant Blackrock-Passage facility and would be used for both recreational and transport purposes,” he said.

“The beauty of the plan is that a lot of the greenway is already in place, it just needs to be added to, improved and connected.”