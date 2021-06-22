Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 10:19

Man arrested and charged in relation to burglary at Cork city shop

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in Cork city on November 24, 2020.

At around 3pm, Gardaí in Watercourse Road received a report that a man had entered a shop on Shandon Street and tried to force open the till, which was empty. 

At the time, the shop was closed to the public.

Uniformed Gardaí and the local Scenes of Crime Unit attended and began investigating. 

On June 19, 2021 a man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in Cork. 

He was brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court on June 28, 2021 at 10.30am.

