Covid-19 latest: 284 new cases confirmed as CMO expresses concern about Delta variant 

This evening, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said today's data shows a "concerning increase in transmission of the Delta variant in Ireland". Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Amy Nolan

There have been 284 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a Tweet this evening, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There are currently 53 Covid patients in hospital, 13 of which are in ICU.

This evening, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said today's data shows a "concerning increase in transmission of the Delta variant in Ireland".

"We estimate that Delta accounts for up to 20% of cases reported in the last week.

"We have also seen a number of outbreaks associated with this variant reported in the last week," he said, in a series of Tweets.

The CMO said this is a pattern similar to what is being seen in a number of other EU member states.

"In the UK, Delta has been the dominant strain of Covid-19 for a number of weeks and now they are beginning to experience a rise in hospitalisations.

"It is really important that people who are not fully vaccinated continue to follow all public health advice. 

"This includes people who are waiting for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine," he said.

Dr Holohan encouraged people to take the vaccine when it is offered to them and in the meantime advised people to continue to "avoid crowds, limit contacts, avoid meeting up indoors and work from home where possible".

