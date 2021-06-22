Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 07:00

Answers to be sought from Aer Lingus CEO on Cork Airport in crisis meeting today

An Aer Lingus airbus A320 on the tarmac prior to departure to London Heathrow, at Cork Airport terminal building. The Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications will hear from Lynne Embleton, CEO of Aer Lingus, and Donal Moriarty, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at a meeting to discuss the challenges facing the aviation industry and the recent announcements relating to Cork and Shannon airports.
 Pic: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

A CORK senator has said he will be seeking answers from the Chief Executive of Aer Lingus today in relation to the airline’s future plans for Cork.

The Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications will hear from Lynne Embleton, CEO of Aer Lingus, and Donal Moriarty, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at a meeting to discuss the challenges facing the aviation industry and the recent announcements relating to Cork and Shannon airports.

Senator Jerry Buttimer said: “The first thing I will be raising is the need [for Aer Lingus] to reinstate their commitment to Cork and to ensure that, emerging from Covid and from the reconstruction of the Cork runway, that Aer Lingus continues to have a pivotal place in Cork, in particular with the Heathrow slots," Fine Gael Senator, a member of the Oireachtas Committee, told The Echo.

“I’ll be asking them about their plans for Cork and how they can continue to make Cork an important place from which to do business.

“Secondly is the need to give security to the staff who work for them and that supported them down through the years.

“I think it’s important that they restate their commitment to Cork and to the staff because it is important to recognise that we need an alternative to Dublin Airport.

“Cork Airport has been the second busiest airport in the country prior to Covid and we need to see international travel resuming with Cork Airport having a central role in that counterbalance to Dublin," he continued. 

The meeting takes place at 9.30am.

