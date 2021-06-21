Confusion for Cork publicans over legality of outdoor drinking

CONFUSION reigns among Cork publicans in relation to the legality of outdoor drinking in temporary outdoor seating areas after doubts were raised by gardaí.

Cork City Chair of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) Michael O’Donovan said that members pending licence application for additional outdoor seating are “technically” breaking the law after doubts about the legality of outdoor dining and drinking at temporary seating areas outside pubs and restaurants were raised by gardaí in Galway, as first reported last week by the Connacht Tribune.

Licensed premises across the country have been permitted to set up outdoor seating areas by local councils, with many set up on paths or in front of businesses as a solution until indoor dining is allowed.

However, gardaí said that the consumption of alcohol in these spaces was not permitted, unless specifically provided for in a liquor licence obtained in court or where by-laws permitted the drinking of alcohol in public.

Michael O'Donovan of the Castle Inn, 99 South Main Street Cork City Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Speaking to Neil Prendeville on Cork’s Red FM, Mr O’Donovan said that members who wanted to move out onto public footpaths to create more space for outdoor hospitality applied for the sitting of structures on public roads under Section 254 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) and the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 (as amended).

He said that those licence applications are still pending and that technically, according to what gardaí have said, they are breaking the law until those licenses are granted, but that he believes that publicans in Cork “have a good relationship with gardaí” and that “if common sense prevails, it will hopefully work its way through”.

In a statement issued to The Echo, An Garda Síochána said that The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A - Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No. 2) Regulations 2021, as amended, is currently in effect.

“Licenses to sell alcohol are issued by the Courts. The application for a licence to sell alcohol is accompanied by the lodgement of inter alia a site plan highlighting the specified area to which the licence will apply. The licensee is licensed to sell intoxicating liquor to a person to consume the alcohol within that highlighted area only, any other sales are on a takeaway basis only.”

However, Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys said on Monday that she had spoken to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris who assured her that gardaí will apply discretion.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said: “Cork County Council notes that the Minister for Justice has today consulted with the Attorney General on this matter, and awaits further advice and guidance on the matter arising from this engagement.”