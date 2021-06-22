Plans afoot for residential development in Cork suburb 

A PLANNING application for a new three-storey apartment development in Montenotte has been lodged with Cork City Council.

Garin Murphy and Lyn Kenny are seeking permission for the residential development on lands at No 1 Ard Na Laoi, Middle Glanmire Road in Montenotte.

The development would consist of eight units in total comprising of four one-bed units, three two-bed units, and one three-bed unit, fronting onto Middle Glanmire Road.

Pedestrian access would be via a new opening within the existing stone faced wall to Middle Glanmire Road and a new opening within the existing stone faced wall to the existing Ard Na Laoi estate road, with vehicular access also proposed via a new opening to the existing stone faced wall to the existing Ard Na Laoi estate road.

An engineering planning report submitted with the application, prepared by JHK Consultants Ltd on behalf of the applicants, states that there is an existing detached dwelling to the north of the site of proposed development, and this is accessed independently.

The proposed development would also include site clearance works, the provision of four on-site car parking spaces as well as bicycle parking and the provision of communal courtyards.

A decision on the planning application is expected by August 9.