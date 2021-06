A motorist who was found to be driving under the influence of drugs was arrested by Gardaí in Cork at the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday, Gurranabraher Gardaí stopped a car on the N20 in Cork.

The driver provided an oral fluid specimen that detected cocaine and cannabis in their system.

"Driver arrested and subsequently refused to provide a specimen. Charged for court," Gardaí said in a statement on Facebook today.