Judge directs jury to find teen not guilty in bus incident case

A fight broke out on the 220 bus from Carrigaline to Cork city during which a knife was produced and one young man suffered a cut to his hand.

19-year-old Aaron Bohane of Old Court Drive, Greenfields, Ballincollig, Cork, was put on trial by judge and jury on charges of allegedly assaulting Nigel Walsh causing him harm and also producing a knife during the incident on August 14 2019 on the 220 bus when it was in Cork city.

However, following legal submissions by defence barrister Niamh Stewart, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin directed the jury to find Bohane not guilty by direction of the trial judge on both charges.

The complainant, Nigel Walsh, said he was on the bus with six skateboarding friends when Aaron Bohane approached him.

Nigel Walsh, who is aged around 30, testified, “He asked me did I want to buy a top off him. Then he offered to give it to me for nothing. We were having an argument a few minutes later… I struck a blow. He struck a blow. I stopped myself being stabbed. I went to make a grab because the knife was coming at me. Aaron was holding the knife. The knife came out of nowhere. He cut me across the hand – my left hand. He said I was f***ing dead.”

Niamh Stewart put it to Walsh, “You turned around and threw a punch at him. Do you like punching?” He replied, “A small bit.”

“Do you like initiating fights?” the barrister asked. He replied, “Not really.”

Ms Stewart said no one else on the bus heard the alleged threat, in which the defendant said, “You are dead.”

The barrister asked if he accepted now that Aaron Bohane did not say that. Nigel Walsh replied, “Yeah. My head was all over the place.”

Ms Stewart said to the complainant, “You are all over the place with your evidence.”

Nigel Walsh replied, “Yeah, I am all over the place. I am always all over the place… I expected him to hit me one or two blows but not to stab me.”