Cork school awards class of 2020 Leaving Cert students for their accomplishments

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire A.G. recently honoured its award winners from the Leaving Certificate class of 2020.

The annual awards are normally one of the highlights of the year where students, both past and present, are recognised for their academic, sporting and cultural achievements.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was unable to proceed this year.

Instead, when the school academic year finished, the eight main award recipients from 2020 were invited to the school and were recognised for their achievements.

Nicole Ní Chonchúir who achieved 567 points in her Leaving Certificate and is studying Commerce and French at UCC was awarded the ‘North Mon PPU Student of the Year’ award.

Aodhán Ó Flathairteaigh, who achieved 601 points in his Leaving Certificate and is studying Data Science and Analytics at UCC was awarded ‘Scoláireacht Uí Liatháin’ award worth over €10,000.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire A.G. recently honoured its eight award winners from the Leaving Certificate class of 2020. L-R: Caoimhín Mac Seoin Saleh, Zhi Jie Chen, Destiny Burdeos, Séan Ó Coinne, Eimantas Pusinskas, Nicole Ní Chonchúir, Aaron Ó Connail Coirc and Aodhán Ó Flathairteaigh.

Zhi Jie Chen, who achieved 613 points in his Leaving Certificate and is studying Computer Science at UCC was awarded the ‘Silver Medal’ for the highest results in The Leaving Certificate 2020.

Caoimhín Mac Seoin Saleh, who achieved 601 points in his Leaving Certificate and is studying Computer Science at UCC was awarded ‘Scoláireacht Uí Bhúrca (don Ríomheolaíocht)’.

This is a new award supported by Mr Séan O’Sullivan, a giant of the IT industry, former CEO of Seabrook Technology Group and former pupil of the very first A.G. class of 1961.

Aaron Ó Connail Coirc, who achieved 566 points in his Leaving Certificate and is studying Engineering at UCC was awarded a 1916 Bursary by the Department of Education and Skills worth over €20,000.

Eimantas Pusinskas, who achieved 590 points in his Leaving Certificate and is studying Computer Science at UCC was awarded ‘Scoláireacht Uí Nógla’.

Destiny Burdeos, who achieved 555 points in her Leaving Certificate and is studying World Languages at UCC was honoured with the ‘Dalta na Bliana’ 2020 award.

Séan Ó Coinne, who achieved 408 points in his Leaving Certificate and is studying Recreation and Leisure Management at MTU was awarded ‘Gradam MTU’.

Príomhoide Dónal Ó Buachalla, congratulated all award recipients on their wonderful achievements.

He thanked their parents for their support to the school and to their children and Séan O’Sullivan, the guest of honour who encouraged the students to follow their dreams as he had done after leaving the A.G.

Mr O’Sullivan also congratulated all of the award winners, in particular the large number of students pursuing their studies in the IT industry.

He encouraged them to continue with the strong work ethic that they had shown as pupils in the A.G., “an attitude that had brought them huge success”.