Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 13:14

Funding announced for works at two Cork schools 

Funding announced for works at two Cork schools 

Two schools are to receive funding for a variety of works.

John Bohane

TWO Cork schools are to benefit from a funding boost from the Department of Education.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh secondary school has been granted funding under the Emergency Works Scheme for external environmental projects.

Cork TD Padraig O’Sullivan welcomed the funding for the Bishopstown based secondary school.

“The Minister for Education Norma Foley and the officials in the Department deserve praise as we have the biggest budget ever allocated for education. We are seeing a lot of announcements coming to fruition at the moment,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central said it is vital investments are maintained for education in Cork.

“It is vital we keep upgrading and improving our facilities. Education is key. It is great to see so much investment going into education. We are putting a lot of new facilities into schools.”

Funding has also been announced for St Mary’s Special School in Rochestown.

The following works were approved in recent days: internal and external refurbishment to provide two ASD-specific classrooms with attached toilets, shower, changing areas, safe rooms, multi-sensory room, and repairs to OT room adjacent. Funding was also allocated for the removal of the existing toilets, to create a junior play area, and to make the whole yard secure with fencing and keypad entry.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the funds allocated for St Mary’s will help ‘tackle the waiting lists’ for places in special education.

“The funds announced for St Mary’s are also very welcome. This will tackle the waiting lists for places for special education. It is vital to stay ahead of the curve,” he added.

Read More

Go hiontach ar fad! Minister approves Irish unit at northside school

More in this section

Parnells GAA Club Community Pop Up Covid Testing Centre Pop-up Covid test centre to open in Cork town today
Cork consultant named on Executive Board for Breast International Group  Cork consultant named on Executive Board for Breast International Group 
University College Cork opens Calm Zone for students UCC transforms Old College Bar into unique space for students 
cork education
Almost 50 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals today

Almost 50 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more