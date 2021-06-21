Funding announced for works at two Cork schools 

TWO Cork schools are to benefit from a funding boost from the Department of Education.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh secondary school has been granted funding under the Emergency Works Scheme for external environmental projects.

Cork TD Padraig O’Sullivan welcomed the funding for the Bishopstown based secondary school.

“The Minister for Education Norma Foley and the officials in the Department deserve praise as we have the biggest budget ever allocated for education. We are seeing a lot of announcements coming to fruition at the moment,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central said it is vital investments are maintained for education in Cork.

“It is vital we keep upgrading and improving our facilities. Education is key. It is great to see so much investment going into education. We are putting a lot of new facilities into schools.”

Funding has also been announced for St Mary’s Special School in Rochestown.

The following works were approved in recent days: internal and external refurbishment to provide two ASD-specific classrooms with attached toilets, shower, changing areas, safe rooms, multi-sensory room, and repairs to OT room adjacent. Funding was also allocated for the removal of the existing toilets, to create a junior play area, and to make the whole yard secure with fencing and keypad entry.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the funds allocated for St Mary’s will help ‘tackle the waiting lists’ for places in special education.

“The funds announced for St Mary’s are also very welcome. This will tackle the waiting lists for places for special education. It is vital to stay ahead of the curve,” he added.