Almost 50 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals today

Almost 50 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO’s) Trolley Watch figures, 307 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning.

Some 235 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 72 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

According to the figures, 44 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork, four people are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

At the weekend, the Taoiseach noted high numbers attending emergency departments and said that the government wants to take pressure off the emergency departments with a stronger primary care structure and more robust community care and diagnostic services.

Micheal Martin said the figures in emergency departments are “quite significantly higher than they were in 2019 in the pre-pandemic period.”

He said it was a sign that people are now returning to the health services, adding that there had been concerns during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic that diagnoses were being delayed.

But he said there is a lot of pressure on emergency departments as a result.

He continued: “Through the investment in the winter initiative last year, we are very keen to get a stronger primary care structure in place, and community care structure and community diagnosis also to take pressure off the emergency departments.”

He added: “That will be an ongoing feature of reforms in our health service as we emerge from Covid-19.”

He paid tribute to the work of HSE staff in addressing the recent cyber attack as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.