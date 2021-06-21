UCC transforms Old College Bar into unique space for students 

UNIVERSITY College Cork (UCC) has transformed its much-loved Old College Bar into a dedicated space for students on the autism spectrum.

UCC today announced the transformation of the Old College Bar as part of a collaboration between students and staff to create a more inclusive university.

UCC’s Old Bar held many fond memories that are cherished by former students and having closed in 2016 after 30 years at the heart of the student community, the space has now been transformed into The Clam Zone.

The Calm Zone has been designed using universal design and autism-friendly principles and is currently being featured as an example of autism-friendly design in the prestigious 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale.

A dedicated space of respite and calm for students, the Calm Zone is laid out across two levels with each aspect of the space considered to maximise autism-friendliness and designed to global design guidelines for built environments to be used by individuals with autism.

Photographed seated are Naoise Crowley, President, Students Union (outgoing), Professor John O’Halloran, Interim President and Asha Woodhouse, President, Student Union (incoming). Standing, Kirsten Hurley, Project Coordinator, Autism Friendly University Initiative and Maeve Richardson, Student Union Communications & Engagement Officer (incoming). Photo By Tomas Tyner, UCC.

An open plan area includes flexible seating, sensory and respite rooms and universal access toilets and lift.

The space will also be used to facilitate workshops that promote student wellbeing.

The Calm Zone will sit at the heart of a UCC initiative to promote inclusion and to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse student population.

The University is working to transform its campus to meet the diverse needs of its students and recently developed calm outdoor spaces including the Boole Courtyard and the Hawthorn Garden.

The projects were sponsored by Bank of Ireland, and form part of a wider Autism Friendly Initiative which is being rolled out across the university and supported by the Students’ Union.

The final configuration of the Calm Zone is the result of consultation with both students and staff, including universal design and accessibility experts, and the team at Butler Cammoranesi Architects.

Interim President, Professor John O’ Halloran welcomed the opening of the space.

“We celebrate diversity at UCC and we are making our campus and our learning environments accessible for all."

Naoise Crowley, former President of UCC Student Union who led out on the project, added that “the Calm Zone is a wonderful resource in the centre of campus which will provide the support that some students need to succeed in their learning journey”.

The Calm Zone was funded by the UCC Student Charges and Fees Forum and a donation from the Lauritzon Group.