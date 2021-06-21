Fraud and drug crime have soared in the last year in Cork

FRAUD and drug offences in Cork have soared in the past year, with an increase of 79% in fraud offences in North and East Cork.

According to figures released by the Central Statistics Office from Garda Pulse information, there were 311 fraud offences in the Cork North Garda division in the 12 months from March 31, 2020 to April 1 this year — up from 173 in the previous 12-month period.

Fraud offences in Cork City rose from 326 to 413 in the same period, while figures in Cork West rose by 62.5% from 112 to 182 offences.

The number of drug offences detected in Cork City rose by 72% from 1,033 to 1,784. In Cork North, such offences increased by 31% from 606 to 795, while the increase in Cork West was 17%, from 323 to 379.

In a recent incident, which is under Garda investigation, a man was duped out of €20,000 after investing in what he believed was Bitcoin. The investment was made over a number of transactions since the start of last year. In another Cork incident, a woman received a text message claiming to be from her bank. She followed instructions, entered her bank details, and €14,000 was taken from her account.

In recent days, gardaí issued a warning about a scam involving people receiving phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be gardaí. Previously, the gardaí had warned about people pretending to be from social welfare, the Attorney General’s Office, banks, delivery companies, and other businesses.

Gardai advise:

Do not engage with the caller;

Do not return the call;

Do not follow the automated instructions – Do not press 1, etc;

Never transfer money;

Never disclose personal or financial information.

Hang up and end the call.

A Garda spokesman said: “Whilst the scammers may change their stories and methods, their goal is always the same: They want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money.

"Gardaí are urging the public to spread the word of fraud prevention, as people continue to fall victim to scams on a daily basis. In many cases, the subsequent call from the fraudsters appears to provide reassurance to the victim that this is a legitimate call, which it is not.”

Detections of cultivation and manufacture of drugs increased across Co Cork. There were 24 detections in Cork West, up from 15 in the previous 12 months. There was an increase from six to 20 detections in Cork City, and from five to 11 in Cork North.

However, the new crime figures showed a reduction in burglary and public-order offences. Public-order detections were down from 2,230 to 2,073 in Cork City, and from 524 to 340 in Cork West and from 907 to 684 in Cork North.

Burglaries in Cork City fell from 476 to 305, while, in the same period, they fell from 94 to 52 in Cork West and from 221 to 131 in Cork North.

Sam Scriven, statistician with the CSO, said: “The statistics released today compare levels of recorded crime in the year to March 2021 with the previous 12-month period and highlight the impact of Covid-19 restrictions one year into the pandemic.”