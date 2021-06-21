Fraud and drug crime have soared in the last year in Cork

According to figures released by the Central Statistics Office from Garda Pulse information, there were 311 fraud offences in the Cork North Garda division in the 12 months from March 31, 2020 to April 1 this year — up from 173 in the previous 12-month period.
Fraud offences in Cork City rose from 326 to 413 in the same period, while figures in Cork West rose by 62.5% from 112 to 182 offences.
The number of drug offences detected in Cork City rose by 72% from 1,033 to 1,784. In Cork North, such offences increased by 31% from 606 to 795, while the increase in Cork West was 17%, from 323 to 379.
In a recent incident, which is under Garda investigation, a man was duped out of €20,000 after investing in what he believed was Bitcoin. The investment was made over a number of transactions since the start of last year. In another Cork incident, a woman received a text message claiming to be from her bank. She followed instructions, entered her bank details, and €14,000 was taken from her account.
Do not engage with the caller;
Do not return the call;
Do not follow the automated instructions – Do not press 1, etc;
Never transfer money;
Never disclose personal or financial information.
Hang up and end the call.